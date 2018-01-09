1.21 Gigowatts!!

This one hurts. This would be like the General Lee or K.I.T.T being destroyed. A guy was driving his classic DeLorean (The super cool car from Back To The Future) in Utah on Saturday when someone rear-ended him . . . and the car caught on fire. He ran into a Rite Aid to try to borrow their fire extinguisher, but they wouldn’t give it to him . . . and the car wound up burning so badly it’s a total loss. First off, BOOOOO Rite Aid!! BOOOOO!!! Now this guys only hope is to find Doc Brown and a clock tower that’s about ready to be struck by lightning so he can go back in time, find a Menards, and buy a fire extinguisher to keep in his car to keep this tragedy from ever happening.