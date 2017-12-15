A new survey found 22% of us will give at least one co-worker a gift this year. So how much will we spend? 34% said less than $10 per gift. 59% said between $11 and $50. Only 6% of people said they’ll spend more than $50 on a gift.

Obviously it’s just the thought that counts. But sometimes we don’t even put that much thought into it. Here are the 10 worst gifts people said they’ve gotten from a co-worker.

1. Earrings shaped like chickens.

2. Coupons from a grocery store.

3. Roasted grasshoppers.

4. A roll of Saran Wrap.

5. A jar of glitter.

6. A coaster with their face on it. Not sure if that means their face, or their co-worker’s.

7. A recipe for dip.

8. An ornament shaped like an engagement ring. That’s a potential HR nightmare.

9. A wooden cat statue.

10. Used candles. Also, women are almost twice as likely to give a co-worker a gift than men. But you’re more likely to get one from your BOSS if they’re a GUY. 63% of male bosses and 45% of female bosses plan to give gifts this year.