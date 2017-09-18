11% of Us Have a Plan in Case There’s a Zombie Apocalypse

Do you have a plan in case there is ever a REAL zombie apocalypse? According to a new survey, 11% of us DO. And the main takeaway is you can’t rely on that well-armed neighbor down the street to save you . . .

Only 6% of people said they’d try to team up with other survivors. That’s just 6% of the people with a plan though. The rest of us who don’t have a plan might team up.

Here are the top seven things we’d do in a zombie apocalypse . . .

1. Find a good place to hole up, where it’s hard for the zombies to get you. 45% of people who DO have a plan said that’s part of it.

2. Gather supplies like food, water, and first aid stuff, 43%.

3. Relocate. Especially if you’re in a big city with lots of potential zombies, 29%.

4. Find weapons, 23%.

5. Meet up with family members and close friends, 15%.

6. Go out and start killing zombies, 13%. A few psychos said they’d also start killing other SURVIVORS.

7. Try to team up with other random survivors, 6%. There were also a few people who think their strategy is so good, they don’t want anyone else to know about it. 9% refused to reveal what their plans are.