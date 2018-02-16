13 Russian Nationals Charged In Mueller Investigation
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

(AP) -Thirteen Russians and three Russian entities were charged Friday with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The indictment, brought by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, alleges that Russians used bogus social media postings and advertisements fraudulently purchased in the name of Americans to sway political opinion during the race between Republican Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent.

The charges are the most direct allegation to date of illegal Russian meddling in the election.

The goal, the indictment says, was to “sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 presidential election.”

The charges arise from Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election and whether there was improper coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The post 13 Russian Nationals Charged In Mueller Investigation appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

Related Content

Magnitude-7.5 Earthquake Slams Central Mexico
Sheriff: Office Got 20 Calls About Florida Suspect
Eureka Woman Killed In Woodford County Crash
Early Voting Starts In Peoria County
Kristol Speaking At Washington Day Banquet
Report: FBI Failed To Investigate Tip On School Sh...
Comments