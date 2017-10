I was given this challenge this morning…Quick, you have $20 and 2 hours to plan on feeding 6 people.

My first question is…what kind of whimpy challenge is that?!?! My second question the the ‘challenger’ was…have you never picked up some Hot and Ready pizza for like five bucks? Maybe a 1/2 gallon tub of spag and sauce from Avantis? Amateur.

How would you feed 6 people with $20?