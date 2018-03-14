4 Drinks That Are Perfect for Your St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, so you can have the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday, and also have the entire weekend to enjoy an adult beverages or two if you choose.

So here are a few of the most popular cocktails that you as a responsible adult can make to celebrate the day.

PERFECT FOR THAT EARLY MORNING DRINK: Dublin Iced Coffee (via Thrillist)

So you have to start your day with some coffee, but it’s St. Patrick’s Day. Why drink just a boring cup of coffee on one of the only days of the year that it is acceptable to drink all day? Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day with this very tasty “adult coffee.” It’s never too early for an Irish coffee.

PERFECT FOR THAT ST. PATRICK’S DAY HOUSE PARTY: St. Patrick’s Day Jungle Juice (via Tipsy Bartender)

St. Patrick’s Day is the fourth most popular drinking holiday of the year. Yet, it seems like it is actaully the most fun drinking holiday of the year, right? “Christmas just doesn’t do booze like St. Patrick’s Day,” according to the Tipsy Bartender. We agree! What is not to love about a drink recipe that doesn’t require any measurements? Just pour entire bottles of each ingrident into a bucket. Who wants to be measuring the amount of vodka they’re pouring into a drink? Just follow the ingredients listed here and pour them all into a giant tub (with some fruit).

PERFECT FOR A ROUND AT THE BAR: Irish Car Bomb (via Shaun the Bartender)

You can’t celebrate the holiday without an Irish Car Bomb. Yes, we realize that this is totally an American cocktail. It really has NOTHING to do with Ireland, but that doesn’t change how much we’re craving one of these right now. This simple recipe shows you how to make this American classic.

PERFECT FOR A GROUP SHOT (to share on Instagram): Shamrock Shooters (via Tipsy Bartender)

Shamrocks and Lucky Charms ARE St. Patrick’s Day. This is a brand new recipe that was just posted this week, and this recipe already is exploding with hundreds of thousands of shares on Facebook. As the Tipsy Bartender says, “it’s like brushing your teeth” (because of the mint). So at least you can have fresh breath while you drink one of these on St. Patty’s Day.

Of course, whatever you do this St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you drink responsibly. NEVER DRINK AND DRIVE.