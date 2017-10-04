Jason Aldean Has Canceled Three Shows, and He Released a New Statement

Statement from Jason Aldean for his website

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows. I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends. Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed.

I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time.”

Thank You and God Bless.

JA