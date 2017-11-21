An 8-year-old kid from upstate New York named Frankie Burns was getting ready for a Gaelic football playoff match in the Bronx earlier this month. It’s kind of like rugby, but not as rough.

And while he was unloading his team’s equipment, he found a wallet on the ground with 17 $100 bills in it.

1,700 bucks is like a MILLION DOLLARS to an 8-year-old. But he says he never even thought about keeping it, because he didn’t earn the money.

He gave the wallet to his dad instead, who used the ID to track down the guy it belonged to. It turned out the guy had been MUGGED a week earlier . . . got hit in the back of the head with a baseball bat . . . and spent several days in the hospital.

The guy who mugged him didn’t get his wallet, but he dropped it while he was running away. The $1,700 was supposed to cover his rent. His brother and a friend had to pay it for him while he was in the hospital. Now he has the money to pay them back.

And he was so grateful, he gave Frankie one of the hundreds as a reward, which he’s using to buy a new pair of cleats.

(CBS New York)