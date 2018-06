Close up of foot on top of soccer ball on the line, side view, stadium

Since this year’s Cup is in Russia, the odds-on favorite to be MVP is Vladimir Putin.

Despite not qualifying, North Korea has already won the tournament. At least according to no less a reputable source than the “Pyongyang People’s Daily”.

The oldest goal scorer was 42. Although he was only 39 when that game started.

It involves 32 teams, 64 games . . . and about 7 or 8 total goals.

At the end of each game, the players’ moms don’t serve orange slices and juice boxes.