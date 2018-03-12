5 Killed In NYC Helicopter Crash
By 1470 WMBD
|
Mar 12, 2018

(AP) – All five passengers have been killed in a helicopter crash into New York City’s East River.

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press early Monday morning.

Police say a sixth person, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a passing tugboat on Sunday night.

The helicopter was being chartered for a photo shoot when it went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence.

Police and fire department divers pulled the five passengers from the helicopter.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.

