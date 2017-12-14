MEMORY MAKING CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS (TO START THIS YEAR)

I ran across some ideas for Christmas Traditions. Take a look and see if there are some you might want to start.

Special advent c alendars

I think it would be fun to have each family member decorate their own re-usable advent calendar (like this one) – that way you can go with the standard edible stuff and throw in the odd little toy or special treat (maybe for the Christmas eve drawer?).

Make a family holiday bucket list at the beginning of the month

On December 1st, sit everyone down and let each person pick one thing they’d like to do (as a family) in December. It could be skating, going for a drive to see the lights, building a snowman, baking cookies – whatever they want! Then try to pick dates and schedule the activities so everything on your “holiday bucket list” gets checked off.

Fill shoeboxes with treasures for less fortunate kids



Take the whole family shopping for shoebox supplies and teach your kids that Christmas is not ALL about getting.

Christmas tree ornament

Pick out one new tree ornament, and add to your growing collection of “special” ornaments. Or better yet, MAKE a tree ornament every year. You could cut a ring off the bottom of your tree and date it, or dip pine cones in glitter!

Have a family slumber party



Everyone’s allowed to stay up late and build forts in the living room! (OR have them build forts in mom and dad’s room – this way mom and dad still get to sleep in their bed, but it’s still a party.) Read Christmas stories and drink hot chocolate.

Family game night



Think something fun that won’t cause tension or arguments…nothing like a good family fight to put a damper on Christmas.

Fondue



It’s so out of the ordinary, and so much fun. Now that I’m thinking about it, I can’t wait to give it a try this year.

Garage sale gift exchange



Hear me out on this one – it’s another one of our favorite Christmas traditions. It’s better done in large groups, at an extended family Christmas or party with a good number of friends. We know it’s coming all year long, and the longer you have to plan for it the better – because you can find the “best” gifts that way. (Bonus: these gifts tend to be dirt cheap.)

After the kids go to bed – have “just you guys” Christmas traditions



So I’m already planning how to adapt this one – can you tell? My British hubby watches a girly movie (by choice) once per year – and that movie is Love Actually and it’s at Christmas time. We drink wine and turn on the Christmas lights and cuddle up. (And then I try to sneak in watching The Holiday too, if it’s not too late! We bought both of these on DVD because they are non-negotiable Christmas watching.) Your “just you guys” tradition can be super simple, but it’s important to focus on each other once in a while.

Christmas eve candle light service



It’s so easy to forget that Christmas is all actually about the fact the Christ came here for us, to be with us, to save us. This is something I will do with my kids, every year. Take the time out in the busy Christmas season to focus on Jesus, and thank Him.

Christmas eve gift box



We always chose one little gift that the kids were allowed to open on Christmas eve, after Church, and I always looked forward to it. Yes, it was usually matching Christmas pajamas…but still. I love love love the idea of a Christmas Eve gift that’s just one gift for the whole family – like a family movie night – since I do also like the idea of keeping Christmas clutter free. Your Christmas eve box could include a movie, matching family pajamas and snacks.

Christmas morning music and hot chocolate

No one ever made us “eat a healthy breakfast” on Christmas morning – it was straight to the gifts, with hot chocolate and Christmas music.

Christmas morning family photo



Everyone in their jammies, with their hair crazy, surrounded by wrapping paper. We set the camera on self timer. These are some of my favorite photos to look back on.