Best of 2017

Stupid news highlights of 2017…

For the second year in a row, someone got pulled over for driving 88 miles an hour in a DeLorean . . . the speed they had to hit in “Back to the Future”.

In June, a 28-year-old guy in Florida called 911 and said his grandmother had a stroke. But it turned out he just wanted the cops to give him a lift to Hooters.

A guy in Fort Worth, Texas tried to steal a DVD copy of “Lego Batman” in June. But when he walked outside, he got caught by an off-duty cop who just happened to be DRESSED as Batman.

A 30-year-old woman in Florida got arrested over the summer after she left her 5-year-old son in a hot car for about 30 minutes. Then on her way to jail, she complained that the cop car was too hot, and asked them to crank the A/C.

An 81-year-old woman in Delaware was arrested in August for using counterfeit tickets to try to ride the bumper cars at an amusement park.

A 22-year-old car thief in Florida got arrested on August 21st when he stopped running from the cops . . . and pulled over to watch the solar eclipse.