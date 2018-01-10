Carrie Underwood fans are mad at Wendy Williams

WENDY WILLIAMS was doing her “Hot Topics” segment the other day, and brought up CARRIE UNDERWOOD’s accident back in November when she fell on her front porch . . . and then needed stitches on her face.

Wendy said that she “didn’t know a whole bunch about” the accident, and although that would have been the perfect place for her to stop, she didn’t. Instead, she suggested that Carrie LIED about the whole thing.

Quote, “[Carrie] released on Twitter that we might not recognize her when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that means. An excuse for a facelift? But no, we’re cynical. She was already cute, so I don’t know what she’s doing or what happened.”

As you can imagine, that bit of nonsense was all over the place yesterday, which is probably what Wendy Williams was hoping for. A “source” told “Hollywood Life” that she wants to have Carrie on her show to clear the air.

If ya missed it here’s a clip from Wendy’s show.