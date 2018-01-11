When you have a good buzz going it’s understandable to want to keep it going but THIS is going too far. There was a guy in Russia that really wanted booze, and there’s NOTHING that will stand in his way. A guy in a freezing cold city called Apatity, in northern Russia, was drunk and he wanted alcohol early yesterday morning, but the liquor store was closed.

So he did what ANY reasonable person would do and stole a TANK from a training center nearby, slammed it into the store, knocked out a window and some of the wall, and went inside.

And he stole . . . exactly ONE bottle of wine. He’s facing several charges.