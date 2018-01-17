MIDLAND came on the scene pretty fast last year, and even picked up two Grammy nominations along the way. Quick success like that always brings out the haters. One critic actually accused them of not paying their dues.

That didn’t sit well with singer MARK WYSTRACH. He tells “All Access”,quote, “[That] guy has never seen us live. We take the greatest pride in our ability to play live and to deliver an incredible show.

“And, that’s not something that you can fake. You can’t fake a live Honky-Tonk or Rock ‘n’ Roll or Country show. That’s something that we’ve worked at, and it’s genuine. That’s all we care about.

LANCO singer BRANDON LANCASTER says it’s a “surreal feeling” that their debut album will finally be out for the world to hear on Friday.

