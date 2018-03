(AP)- Miami-Dade Police say the death toll is up to six people in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge to Florida International University. Det. Alvaro Alvaro Zabaleta says the operation has turned from rescue to recovery.

He says they can’t yet release any information about the victims. He says 10 people were initially hospitalized.

The bridge was not opened yet when it collapsed on vehicles waiting in traffic.

