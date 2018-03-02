A Guy Wore a Pink Wig for Three Months to Support His Wife with Cancer . . . and Even Wore It for Their Wedding

There’s a 45-year-old guy in England named Pete Bridgeman whose wife Debbie has been battling stage-two breast cancer.

So to support her, he wore a pink wig EVERY DAY for three straight MONTHS.

Debbie ordered it online on a whim. Then one of Pete’s friends offered him money if HE wore it. He gave him 20 pounds, which is just under $30.

After that, Pete started wearing it to raise money for charity. In three months . . . from November through January . . . he raised about five grand.

And he even wore it for their WEDDING back in December. Debbie had to wear a wig because of her chemo, so he decided to wear his wig too . . . even in the photos.

Pete says he started going bald when he was 17, so it was kind of fun to have hair again, even though it was pink.

The best news is Debbie is on the road to recovery. She has to get a shot every three weeks and take a special pill for the next five years. But she’s done with all of her other cancer treatments.