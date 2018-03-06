Merriam-Webster Just Added Cryptocurrency, Life Hack, Dumpster Fire, and Mansplain to the Dictionary

The English language keeps on changing. For the better? Dear God, no.

Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words they’re adding to their dictionary. So these words are “real” now, I guess . . .

1. cryptocurrency (noun) . . . “any form of currency that only exists digitally . . . using a decentralized system to record transactions.”

2. life hack (noun) . . . “a usually simple and clever tip or technique for accomplishing some familiar task more easily and efficiently.”

3. mansplain (verb) . . . “to explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic.”

4. hate-watch (verb) . . . “to watch and take pleasure in laughing at or criticizing.”

5. glamping (noun) . . . “outdoor camping with amenities and comforts such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing, not usually used when camping.”

6. dumpster fire (noun) . . . “an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.”

