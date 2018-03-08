When I was a kid in the 80’s, my friends and I would sit around and speculate on how cool the future was going to be. After seeing ‘Back to the Future” we were convinced that we’d all own Delorean’s that could fly. Well, here we are in 2018 and science and technology have made considerable progress in getting us our very own flying cars. I mean, they already have self-driving and self-parking cars, so flying shouldn’t be that far off right?

A new survey asked more than 14,000 people what major scientific and technological breakthroughs they think they’ll see in their lifetime. And here are the results . . .

1. A cure for cancer. 67% of us think we’ll see it happen during our lifetime.

2. Robots at work, 64%.

3. Robots in every home, 55%.

4. Flying cars, 51%.

5. Living under the sea, 41%.

6. Traveling to and living on Mars, 35%.

7. Controlling the weather, 33%.

8. Telepathy, 28%.

9. Teleportation, 26%.