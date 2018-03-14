Wednesday Edition of Things that make you go hmmmmmm

Things that make you go hmmmmmmmmmm

1. Texting and driving is still legal in three states: Missouri, Arizona, and Montana.

2. More chocolate is sold at Brussels National Airport in Belgium than any other place in the world.

3. Whole Foods is only the number two biggest seller of organic food in the U.S. Number one is . . . Walmart.

4. The first nationally televised NASCAR race was the 1979 Daytona 500, and it was the hit that “made” NASCAR . . . because two of the leaders crashed near the end, started brawling, and got the country talking about auto racing.