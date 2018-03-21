Payin’ To Potty

Don’t you just hate it when you’re out of the house and you suddenly realize you NEED a bathroom? How much would you pay to use a nice, clean, well-stocked public toilet . . . instead of the filthy ones at a fast food restaurant, gas station, or park? According to a new survey, 56% of Americans say they’d be open to using a nice paid toilet . . . like the ones they have in Europe.

Well 45% would lay down a WHOLE quarter. Impressive. 29% said that they would double that and slap down a doubly impressive 50 cents. And apparently 6% of you are MADE of money and would gladly pay a whopping dollar!!

JY