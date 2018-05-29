Are Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker Already Talking Kids?
By Jaymie Curtis
|
May 29, 2018 @ 8:12 AM

This seems pretty far out there, but you never know.  According to “Life & Style”MIRANDA LAMBERT would like to pop out some babies with her boyfriend Evan Felker.  They’ve only been dating a few months.

A source said, quote, “Miranda would love to have a baby with Evan.  [She] would like him to be divorced first, but the truth is she doesn’t care that it’s not official yet.  She’s really happy with him and sees herself building a life and a family with him.”

The source added that if Evan’s divorce gets drawn out Miranda would get pregnant WHILE he’s still married, because, quote, “[She] is longing for a family of her own.”

