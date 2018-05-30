Your Mornin’ Buzz including a huge shake up on TWD

ROSEANNE BARR posted a racist Tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett yesterday . . . and within hours, ABC canceled “Roseanne”, despite it being TV’s most-watched show this year. And despite Roseanne apologizing and announcing she’s leaving Twitter again.

***********************************************************************************************

DIANE KRUGER and “Walking Dead” star NORMAN REEDUS are expecting their first child together. They’ve been dating since at least March of 2017. She’s 41, he’s 49.

Norman already has an 18-year-old son named Mingus from his relationship with model HELENA CHRISTENSEN.

Meanwhile, JOSH BROLIN and his wife are expecting their first child. Although Josh already has a 29-year-old son and a 24-year-old daughter with his first wife. (Not DIANE LANE. She was his SECOND wife.)

“American Pie” star CHRIS KLEIN and his wife welcomed a baby girl. She’s their second child.

And AMERICA FERRERA and her husband welcomed their first child . . . a baby boy.

***********************************************************************************************

It’s bad enough that Carl got killed off, now there’s word that his dad, Rick Grimes, may be leaving “The Walking Dead” too. Only this time, it’s the actor’s choice.

The website Collider.com says ANDREW LINCOLN wants off the show so he can do other things. And he’ll make his exit by the end of the upcoming, ninth season. Supposedly, he’ll only do SIX episodes.

Meanwhile, the producers are offering NORMAN REEDUS a nice raise to stay on . . . and the plan is to make Daryl Dixon the lead character.