I was reading a story this morning in Florida where people could not leave their own homes because there was a Huge Alligator Rammin’ the Door! So it got Me Thinking….. To live in Florida would you Tolerate the Alligators? For me, I guess I will stick with IL where the Winters would scare a Reptile of any size! Would you Relocate to FL with the risks of meeting these modern day land Dinosaurs?

-Jaymie