Martina McBride and Her Husband Are Being Sued by a Former Employee

MARTINA MCBRIDE and her husband John are being sued for $1 million by an ex-employee. His name is Richard Hanson and he ran their intern program. He claims they fired him after he reported them for NOT paying interns.

He says Martina and John forced the interns to do menial stuff like clean bathrooms, deliver food, and set up and tear down equipment. But the worst is when John gave a couple of interns a loaded gun and sent them to his house to check for an intruder.

He thought that kind of work deserved a paycheck, so he kept asking them to give the interns minimum wage, but they kept refusing. So, he filed a claim last year with the Department of Labor . . . and says he was fired in retaliation.

He’s suing for $1 million and other damages.