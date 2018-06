Yesterday was BLAKE SHELTON’s 42nd birthday and he got a cake that looked just like the thing he loves the most. Yes, alcohol. They made it look exactly like a bottle of Smithworks Vodka, which is the brand that he has a stake in.

He posted a clip of himself holding the cake and saying, quote, “Thank you Smithworks family, it’s the best birthday cake ever.” And then he took a massive bite out of the “cap.”