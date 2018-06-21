!$&*#@!
By Dr. Chris Michaels
Jun 21, 2018 @ 4:02 PM

Look, I know I shouldn’t eat from the vending machine…it isn’t something I do often so cut me some slack.  Today however, I was in need of a snack and a trip to the machines.  See I wasn’t planning on needing anything because we were going to have a meeting that had lunch catered, but even though the meeting happened the lunch didn’t.  See my problem?  I’m hungry and thought maybe a small package of sweet and spicy mix might hold me off til I get home for dinner.

But there is hangs…taunting me…teasing me….telling me I didn’t need it anyway.  $^(^%(&%*!

