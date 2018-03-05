A Coach’s Perspective On Potential Tackling Ban

Lawmakers will soon vote on whether or not to ban tackle football in Illinois for athletes under 12.

House Bill 4341 , which would create the CTE Prevention Act, passed out of the House Mental Health Committee on an 11-9 vote March 1.

It’s been passed onto the House of Representatives for a vote. Washington High School Football Coach Darrell Crouch worries the move is too drastic.

“It doesn’t kill high school football, but doesn’t make it better,” Crouch said. “We have some kids that have come through that have been taught well, great players.”

He says coaches should continue to be pushed to teach better tackling techniques, a trend already tacking root across the country. He supports rule changes to youth football, such as shortening the field to improve safety.

He says some special teams plays should be eliminated in youth football, which could also cut down on injuries.

“Those measures are a lot better than someone coming in and making a sweeping argument to ban football for some kids under that age,” Crouch said.

He worries athletes are more likely to be injured in high school without proper, youth training.

Crouch says there is less physicality at his high school practices now than in the past, with his team only taking light contact a couple times a week leading up to games.

“We have gone to hawk tackling and other teams have gone to that, where it is more of a rugby style tackle,” Crouch explained. He said more teams, at all levels of football, use tackling dummies and other technology to prevent injury but still teach athletes proper technique.

He also worries that studies used to support the rule change are misleading, not focusing on potential outside causes of CTE in football players. Crouch says lawmakers supporting the bill fail to recognize the change already taking place.

“There are a lot of things in place…safety, if you look at it, is at its highest point in football.”

