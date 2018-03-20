A Drunk Woman Mistakes a Jail Security Booth For a Drive Thru and Tries to Order a Breakfast Sandwich

It’s hard to imagine getting drunk enough to make THIS mistake.

A 44-year-old woman named Lizabeth Ildefonso was driving drunk in Riverhead, New York on Friday morning, and apparently she really wanted a breakfast sandwich.

So she pulled into a drive-thru and ordered a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.

Well . . . she THOUGHT it was a drive-thru. It wasn’t. It was ACTUALLY the security booth outside of a JAIL.

The sheriff’s deputy who was manning the booth noticed that Lizabeth seemed drunk . . . and she also wouldn’t take “this is a jail, I can’t give you a breakfast sandwich” for an answer.

So she was arrested for felony driving while impaired. There’s no word if she got breakfast in jail.