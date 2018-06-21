A Drunk Woman Proposes to Her Designated Driver, Then Steals His Car When He Says No

As a designated driver, you expect to deal with some drunken yelling, maybe even some drunken puking. But this is a whole other level . . .

A group of friends near Minneapolis went out drinking on Saturday and headed home around 3:00 A.M. We don’t know the driver’s name. But they were in his Hummer. And one of the people he was dropping off was a 29-year-old woman named Panhia Vang.

But when they got to her place, she didn’t jump out right away . . . and instead asked the guy to MARRY HER. Then after he declined, she slid into the driver’s seat and TOOK OFF.

Another designated driver had followed them to her place. So the guy jumped in that car, and they followed her about three miles before she stopped.

At that point, he started YELLING at her to get out. And he grabbed the roof rack, so she couldn’t leave. Which wasn’t a great idea, because she floored it AGAIN and hit 80 miles an hour while he was still holding on.

He eventually lost his grip and suffered several broken bones. His friends in the other car got him to a hospital. Then Panhia got arrested when she showed up to VISIT him the next day. She’s facing several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle.