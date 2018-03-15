A Guy Followed His Mom’s Lottery Advice and Won $100,000

Here’s why you always listen to your mom’s advice, kids . . . for 100% selfish, monetary reasons . . .

A guy named Brandon Pree lives in Washington, D.C., but was visiting his mom Tina in Virginia a few weeks ago. (We’re not sure how old he is, but he looks like he’s in his late 20’s or early 30’s.)

And she told him to use their family’s birthdays to play the lottery. It’s not clear if he was on his way to buy a ticket, or if she told him to go buy one.

Either way, he took her advice . . . played the numbers 11, 22, 25, 26, and 28 . . . matched ALL FIVE on a $1 ticket . . . and won a HUNDRED GRAND.

Brandon says the first thing he did when he found out he won was call his mom. And she started SCREAMING.

There’s no word on what he’s planning to do with the money. But Tina is hoping he tosses a little bit of it her way.