A Man Gets Run Over by His Own Car When He Tries to Run From the Cops
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Mar 8, 2018 @ 6:27 AM

It going to be hard to live this one down.

A 30-year-old guy named Isaac Bonsu from Alexandria, Virginia got pulled over around 1:00 A.M. on Sunday when a cop saw a, quote, “equipment violation” on his car.

They didn’t say what Isaac’s specific equipment violation was . . . but it led to him getting busted for something WAY worse.

Isaac was drunk, so he made the smart choice to RUN from the cops. But when he got out of his car, he didn’t throw it in park . . . and it hit him.

Yeah, he got run over by his own car.

He wasn’t hurt, but he got hit with a DWI and several other charges.

RELATED CONTENT

First Round of Performers announced for ACM’s “Bachelor” Producers Track the Women’s Menstrual Cycles to Get Them When They’re More Emotional Can a Boy Wear Sparkly Shoes Or Is That Not Okay ? Cam Taped a “CMT Crossroads” with Motown Legend Smokey Robinson The Rock had a scary weekend Todays questions and answers
Comments