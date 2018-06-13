A Waitress Is Busted For Skimming Customers’ Credit Cards on Her First Day

If you can’t trust a waitress who was hired mainly for her JIGGLING abilities, who can you trust?

If you’re not familiar with Twin Peaks restaurants, it’s a smaller chain that’s in the same space as Hooters: Suggestive name, so-so food, servers in revealing outfits. I know, I know. I also wish it was a theme restaurant based on the “Twin Peaks” TV series.

A 34-year-old woman named Rachael Tyler was recently hired by a Twin Peaks in Oklahoma City, and her first shift was Thursday. (She had actually worked there before, but this was her first shift after being re-hired.)

And just a few hours after she started, her manager caught her using a skimmer to steal customers’ credit card information.

Rachael was arrested on one felony count of unlawful use of a computer. And it’s safe to say her very brief career at Twin Peaks is now over.