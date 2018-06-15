A Weight Loss Clinic Called “Dr. Drop It Like It’s Hot” Was Owned By a Woman Without a Medical License

You’re not going to believe this, but a medical professional who took their identity from the title of a Snoop Dogg track from 2004 might NOT be legit.

There’s a 39-year-old woman in Winter Haven, Florida named Jesse Lopez. And she owns a weight loss clinic called “Dr. Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

At Dr. Drop It Like It’s Hot, Jesse performs minor cosmetic surgeries and prescribes weight loss drugs to patients.

But . . . she was just busted by the DEA and the Florida Department of Health, because it turns out she doesn’t have a medical license. She doesn’t even have a medical degree. She might not even have a Ph.D. in dropping it like it’s hot.

She’s facing six counts of unlicensed practice of health care.