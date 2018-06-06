A Woman Bites Her Boyfriend For Blocking Her on Facebook
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 7:12 AM

Here’s more proof that literally nothing good can come from using Facebook anymore.

A 29-year-old woman named Melissa Henderson from Umatilla, Florida got home on Saturday night and when she went on Facebook, she found her boyfriend had BLOCKED her.

So she went into their bedroom . . . screamed at him and told him she was going to kill him . . . and then BIT his arm.

She was arrested for simple domestic battery and spent a night in jail.

There’s no word on whether her boyfriend unblocked her . . . or why he blocked her in the first place.

