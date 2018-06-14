A Woman Protects Her Family From a Fake Cop With Quick Thinking . . . and a Taco

I PRAY that I could act as cool under life-or-death pressure as a woman did in Los Angeles on Saturday. But, in reality, I’d probably just drop to the floor, curl up into a ball, and, you know, just kinda hope for the best.

A family in L.A. was heading home from a waterpark on Saturday night and they stopped at a taco truck for dinner. And a 38-year-old guy named Juan Rodriguez walked up to them, told them he was an undercover cop, and flashed a gun.

The mom’s instincts kicked in immediately and she KNEW he wasn’t a cop. And she also knew she had to protect her four children, her husband, and herself.

So . . . she handed him a taco.

He took it, and then she told him she’d go grab him a few napkins. She went up to the people working in the truck, and calmly told them not to look but the man was threatening her family with a gun, and asked them to call 911. They did.

The cops came and arrested Juan for child endangerment and impersonating a police officer. He also had several outstanding warrants.