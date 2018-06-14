A Woman Protects Her Family From a Fake Cop With Quick Thinking . . . and a Taco
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 6:13 AM

I PRAY that I could act as cool under life-or-death pressure as a woman did in Los Angeles on Saturday. But, in reality, I’d probably just drop to the floor, curl up into a ball, and, you know, just kinda hope for the best.

A family in L.A. was heading home from a waterpark on Saturday night and they stopped at a taco truck for dinner. And a 38-year-old guy named Juan Rodriguez walked up to them, told them he was an undercover cop, and flashed a gun.

The mom’s instincts kicked in immediately and she KNEW he wasn’t a cop. And she also knew she had to protect her four children, her husband, and herself.

So . . . she handed him a taco.

He took it, and then she told him she’d go grab him a few napkins. She went up to the people working in the truck, and calmly told them not to look but the man was threatening her family with a gun, and asked them to call 911. They did.

The cops came and arrested Juan for child endangerment and impersonating a police officer. He also had several outstanding warrants.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What the World Needs More of… Babies and furbabies A Guy Is Mowing Lawns for Single Moms and Veterans in All 50 States Dog Lets Owner Back In After She Was Locked Out Martina McBride and Her Husband Are Being Sued by a Former Employee Scientists Have Figured Out Why You Get Hangry Jake Gyllanhaal Got Jamie Lee Curtis to Do the New “Halloween”
Comments