A Woman Says She Didn’t Lead the Cops on a High-Speed Chase . . . Her Doppelganger Must’ve Stolen Her Car

The cops in Waukesha, Wisconsin got into a high-speed chase with a woman last week, where she was going 85 miles-an-hour through construction zones. She actually got away, but then she ditched the car and ran.

The cops found a cell phone in the car belonging to a 37-year-old woman named Dianna Warchol. They also found a receipt from Walgreens, and they reviewed the security footage from the store and saw a woman who looked like Dianna.

But . . . when they went to her house, she said it WASN’T her. Yes, she’d driven the car to Walgreens. Yes, she’d left her cell phone in there. But no, she wasn’t driving in the chase.

She said someone who looks exactly like her must’ve stolen the car and gotten into a chase with the cops. And, she said, it happens to her all the time . . . people always get her mixed up with other women.

For some reason, the cops didn’t buy her doppelganger car thief theory . . . and Dianna was arrested and charged with attempting to flee and driving with a suspended license. She could get up to three-and-a-half years in prison.