A Woman Steals Back Her Stolen Car, So the Thief Steals Her Rental

This is one hell of a car theft chain reaction right here.

A woman in Delta Township, Michigan had her Lexus stolen last week. So she got herself a rental car as the police investigated.

The next day, she was driving in her rental when she saw her Lexus parked at a convenience store. So she pulled into the parking lot and hopped into her car to steal it back. (We’re not sure if she had a spare key or what . . .)

It turns out the person who stole her car was an 18-year-old named Jaysean Porter. And when he got out of the convenience store and saw the woman stealing back her stolen Lexus, he responded by . . . stealing her rental car.

The cops finally tracked him down in the stolen rental about 85 miles away.

He was charged with unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and carjacking. The woman won’t be facing any charges for stealing back her Lexus.