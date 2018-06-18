A Woman Won Reese’s Outrageous Fan Contest For Naming Her Daughter “Reese Cupp”

Last month, Reese’s announced a contest where they’d give $10,000 and a year’s supply of candy to their most outrageous fan. I’m not sure they were expecting anyone to go THIS far.

A woman named Renee Cupp from Elizabethtown, North Carolina just won the contest . . . because she named her daughter Reese Cupp. And she didn’t do it just to win this contest . . . she did it out of pure fandom when Reese was born eight years ago.

Renee says she and her husband picked the name because their older daughter Erica loved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups . . . and she’d call them “ree-sees cups.”

So when their next daughter was born, they decided to, quote, “take the humor and run with it.” They picked the name Reese Eve Cupp . . . so she would be Reese E. Cupp.

Now Reese is eight years old, and apparently the name DIDN’T scar her for life . . . she actually, quote, “loves her name.”

The Cupps won $10,000 and a year’s worth of Reese’s. Most of the other “outrageous” fans they beat out were people with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup tattoos.