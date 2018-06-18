A Woman Won Reese’s Outrageous Fan Contest For Naming Her Daughter “Reese Cupp”
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 6:12 AM

Last month, Reese’s announced a contest where they’d give $10,000 and a year’s supply of candy to their most outrageous fan. I’m not sure they were expecting anyone to go THIS far.

A woman named Renee Cupp from Elizabethtown, North Carolina just won the contest . . . because she named her daughter Reese Cupp. And she didn’t do it just to win this contest . . . she did it out of pure fandom when Reese was born eight years ago.

Renee says she and her husband picked the name because their older daughter Erica loved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups . . . and she’d call them “ree-sees cups.”

So when their next daughter was born, they decided to, quote, “take the humor and run with it.” They picked the name Reese Eve Cupp . . . so she would be Reese E. Cupp.

Now Reese is eight years old, and apparently the name DIDN’T scar her for life . . . she actually, quote, “loves her name.”

The Cupps won $10,000 and a year’s worth of Reese’s. Most of the other “outrageous” fans they beat out were people with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup tattoos.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Modern Life Is So Stressful Now That We Need More Than Eight Hours of Sleep An Autistic Kid Who Rarely Talks Gave an Amazing Speech at His Graduation A Guy Asked the Cops to Test His Meth and Make Sure It Was Real . . . It Was A Weight Loss Clinic Called “Dr. Drop It Like It’s Hot” Was Owned By a Woman Without a Medical License What the World Needs More of… Babies and furbabies A Woman Protects Her Family From a Fake Cop With Quick Thinking . . . and a Taco
Comments