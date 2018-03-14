A Wrong Number Text Ended Up Raising $40,000 for a Kid with Cancer

A girl in Tennessee named Sydney Uselton recently tried to text her friend a photo of a dress she was thinking of buying for her high school formal. But she accidentally sent it to the wrong number.

Another Tennessee resident named Tony Wood got it. And instead of just ignoring it, he texted a photo back of his kids all giving the dress a big thumbs up.

One of Sydney’s friends ended up posting screenshots of the back-and-forth on Twitter, and it went viral over the weekend.

When Tony found out his five kids in the picture were suddenly Internet famous, he posted a shout-out to his four-year-old son, Kaizler. He’s the only one of Tony’s six kids who wasn’t in the photo, because it turned out he was at a clinic getting CHEMO.

He’s been battling leukemia, and Tony just wanted to make sure he felt included. But then someone online found a GoFundMe page that Tony created back in 2015 to help pay for Kaizler’s treatments. And THAT went viral.

The original goal he set was $10,000, and it’s not clear how much he raised before all this started. But it looks like most of the donations have happened in the last few days. And last we checked, the total was more than FORTY GRAND.

