ACM Nominees are in!
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Mar 2, 2018 @ 8:10 AM

The following is the full list of final nominees. The Academy of Country Music’s professional membership selects the nominees and winners of the Academy of Country Music Awards.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

The Breaker – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: RCA

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Better Man – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Label: Big Machine Records

I’ll Name The Dogs – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Bros.

Does Carrie Underwood Have a Long Lost Twin? A Guy Wore a Pink Wig for Three Months to Support His Wife with Cancer . . . and Even Wore It for Their Wedding A Woman Tried to Kill Her Doppelganger with a Poisoned Cheesecake to Steal Her Identity Carly Pearce is Sky High about her ACM Nomination There’s a “9 to 5” Reboot in the Works . . . And the Original Girls Might Be Back A Mom Sent a Facebook Message Instead of Calling 911, and Firefighters Still Saved Her Son’s Life
