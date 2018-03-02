ACM Nominees are in!

The following is the full list of final nominees. The Academy of Country Music’s professional membership selects the nominees and winners of the Academy of Country Music Awards.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: RCA

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Better Man – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Label: Big Machine Records

I’ll Name The Dogs – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Bros.