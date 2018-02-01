(A)) – Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say actress Natalie Wood’s drowning is now being probed as a “suspicious death” after new witnesses emerged.

The announcement from sheriff’s homicide detectives comes hours after CBS News aired an interview with an investigator who said Wood’s husband, actor Robert Wagner is considered a “person of interest” in her 1981 death.

Wood was on a yacht with Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and the boat captain on Thanksgiving weekend of that year. After a night of drinking, her body was found floating in the water.

Wagner has denied any involvement in her death.

It was declared an accident but police reopened the case in 2011 to see whether Wagner or anyone else played a role.

Sheriff’s officials say one new witness described hearing yelling and crashing sounds coming from the couple’s stateroom. They said other witnesses saw a man and woman arguing on the back of the boat.

The post Actress Natalie Wood’s Death Deemed “Suspicious” appeared first on 1470 WMBD.