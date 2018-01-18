I Admit It, I Have A Man Crush On Keith Urban

It’s the truth, I admit it. But to be clear it isn’t because I think he’s handsome or some hunky hunk, but it’s because of his talent. Leave it to me to say I have a man crush on someone because of his seemingly unending talent.

He sings, he writes, he plays every type of guitar (including banjo and mandolin), piano and I don’t know for sure…but I think the drums also. Whatever, whether he can play the drums doesn’t matter, what matters is people who have that kind of talent always get my attention. I can’t play chopsticks on the piano, but ol Keith can sit and write a new song while on a bench in front of a keyboard.

I took that picture the last time he was in Peoria, probably one of my favorites that I’ve taken at a show. When he is here on October 12th, my camera will be left at home so I spend more time appreciating the talent and showmanship of without question my favorite artist.

Yep. Man-Crush!

Doc