I Admit It, I Have A Man Crush On Keith Urban
By Chris Michaels
|
Jan 18, 2018 @ 4:27 PM

It’s the truth, I admit it.  But to be clear it isn’t because I think he’s handsome or some hunky hunk, but it’s because of his talent.  Leave it to me to say I have a man crush on someone because of his seemingly unending talent.

He sings, he writes, he plays every type of guitar (including banjo and mandolin), piano and I don’t know for sure…but I think the drums also.  Whatever, whether he can play the drums doesn’t matter, what matters is people who have that kind of talent always get my attention.  I can’t play chopsticks on the piano, but ol Keith can sit and write a new song while on a bench in front of a keyboard.

I took that picture the last time he was in Peoria, probably one of my favorites that I’ve taken at a show.  When he is here on October 12th, my camera will be left at home so I spend more time appreciating the talent and showmanship of without question my favorite artist.

Yep.  Man-Crush!

Doc

