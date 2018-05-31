Ag Lab Hiring Freeze Ends

The hiring freeze at the Peoria Ag Lab is over.

U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos (D-17) and Darin LaHood (R-18) announced that seven scientists and five support staff members have been authorized by the USDA Deputy Secretary to be hired.

The two representatives previously wrote a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture asking them to end a functional freeze.

Specifically, several research positions had been left unfilled as a result of the proposed closure of the lab in ‘s last two budget proposals.

“The Ag Lab is essential, not just to the success of the Peoria region, but also to the future of American agriculture,” Bustos said.

“The great minds that continue to bring forth innovative research to help grow our agricultural economy have been vital to the Ag Lab’s continued success over recent decades,” LaHood said.

The National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research is located in Peoria. It’s one of the largest research centers in the United States.

The Ag Lab employs about 250 scientists.

