AGT finale is on tonight !!

OK, so I think thetalent this year has been the best yet. From the judges panel, to Tyra hosting Americas Got Talent is a marketing machine and ratings winner. Now my questions is, as much as I think gifted children should be rewarded, do you ever feel like the adults should win? The kids have a lifetime in front of them while some of our other contestants are almost ready to give up on a dream they have fought hard for in most cases for years and years. Is it fair to put kids against adults? Do you ever feel like they could have the same talent, but the kid win on cuteness? Either way we will watch ton ight and it is going to rock! #TeamMelB

Who do you hope wins?