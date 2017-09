Lanco’s BRANDON LANCASTER got married on Sunday to a lovely lady named Tiffany Trotter. She’s the one who inspired him to write “Greatest Love Story”. It’s loosely based on them falling in love, breaking up, and then getting back together.

But here’s a surprise: He didn’t sing it to her at the wedding because, well, they already had that moment. He says, quote, “I played it for Tiffany on an acoustic guitar years ago. That was our moment with the song.”