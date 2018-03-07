Alabama School Shooting Leaves One Student Dead

(AP) – Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says his Alabama city is mourning the death of a 17-year-old female student in a shooting at a local high school.

Authorities say the student was killed and another 17-year-old student, a boy, was injured Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School.

Authorities say they’re investigating whether the shooting was accidental.

Woodfin says the deceased student would have turned 18 in about 30 days and was a senior “who had aspirations and dreams to be a nurse.”

He adds, “We are not just talking about some person, (we’re) talking about losing a part of our future. Our hearts are heavy.”

Neither student was immediately identified, and police say they are seeking surveillance video and witnesses to determine what had happened.

