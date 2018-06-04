Alleged Online Transaction Leads To Downtown Crash

A high speed chase involving two private vehicles ended when the vehicles crashed in downtown Peoria.

One of the vehicles struck a pole at the intersection of Adams Street and Spalding Avenue around 3:48 p.m. Monday afternoon. The other ramped up a curb and ended near the Salvation Army building. Police say there were no serious injuries among the four occupants, three of them in one vehicle.

Peoria police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says an officer in the area of the crash observed, “two vehicles commiting numerous traffic violations traveling at a high rate of speed” prior to the crash.

Dotson says officers believe the incident began in north Peoria near University and Glen.

“It started as an online transaction where they were going to exchange a good for a significant amount of money,” Dotson said. “From what we understand, a suspect allegedly took the money and took off without exchanging the goods, a vehicle chase ensured and this is where it ended.”

There were no immediate reports of arrests at the scene, although Dotson said the investigation was in its early stages.

