Although Illegal, You Can Smoke Pot In NYC

This weekend, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told the New York Police Department not to arrest individuals smoking marijuana in public spaces and instead to issue a summons. De Blasio’s request to police was made in an effort to end the racial gap in marijuana arrests. Last year 86 percent of those arrested for low level marijuana possession in New York City were people of color. The NYPD has formed a working group to review policies regarding marijuana-related arrests.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement: “The NYPD has no interest in arresting New Yorkers for marijuana offenses when those arrests have no impact on public safety. The working group will review possession and public smoking of marijuana to address public concerns in the fairest way possible, while also promoting public safety and quality of life for all New Yorkers.”