One out of four Americans say they haven’t visited all of the iconic landmarks in their own city, according to a new survey.

The survey also found the top 10 American landmarks that people want to see. Check ’em out . . .

Grand Canyon . . . Yellowstone National Park . . . Statue of Liberty . . . Mount Rushmore . . . Empire State Building . . . One World Trade Center . . . Golden Gate Bridge . . . New York Aquarium (?) . . . Space Needle . . . and Gettysburg.